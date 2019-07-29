Comments
GILROY (KPIX) – An amazing story of bravery unfolded during the tragic mass shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival when a quick-thinking ten-year-old girl saved a toddler from getting hit by a bullet.
GILROY (KPIX) – An amazing story of bravery unfolded during the tragic mass shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival when a quick-thinking ten-year-old girl saved a toddler from getting hit by a bullet.
The 3-year-old boy’s parents were selling honey at a stand called Honey Ladies.
When the gunman came over a fence, he shot the toddler’s parents, according to a relative.
READ ALSO: Police: 13-Year-Old Girl, 6-Year-Old Boy, Man In His 20s Killed In Gilroy Garlic Festival Shooting
The couple survived by playing dead and staying on the ground.
The girl said she saw the boy just standing there, frozen in shock. That’s when she ran to him and pulled him under a table, to safety. She said she locked eyes with the gunman, but he kept moving.
Neither of the children were hurt.
You must log in to post a comment.