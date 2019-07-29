Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Looking for something different with your workouts this summer?
Fitness Rangers is holding four free Bootcamp classes in different Midtown parks this August. The classes will be held every Saturday for the month of August from 9-10 a.m.
They feature a mixture of calisthenic exercises, body weight, interval & strength training, our Bootcamp is designed for all fitness levels.
You can sign up for the classes at the links below.
August 3rd – Winn Park Register Here
August 10th – Sutter’s Fort Park (Southwest Lawn near 26th & L Streets) Register Here
August 17th – Marshall Park Register Here
August 24th – Fremont Park Register Here
For more information, visit the Fitness Rangers website.
