PLACERVILLE (CBS13) – Deputies are asking people to think twice before donating certain items to Goodwill – like a military mortar shell.
Back on Friday, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office says someone left the unexploded ordinance inside the donation box to the Placerville Goodwill. Deputies were immediately called once the shell was found.
Two bomb squads, the Roseville/Rocklin crew and a team from Travis Air Force, responded to help properly deal with the shell.
The shell was not inert, the sheriff’s office says.
Ppeople unwittingly donating military ordinance is actually a fairly frequent occurrence, according to the sheriff’s office. It often happens when family cleans out the homes of veterans.
If you happen to come across what looks like military ordinance, contact law enforcement so they can properly dispose of it.
