SUISUN CITY (CBS13) — Suisun firefighters battled a large vegetation fire east of Cordelia Road and Pennsylvania Monday evening.
Firefighters found over 100 individual railroad ties on fire just before 6:30 p.m.
Multiple agencies responded to help the Suisun City fire department contain the fire before it spread to any homes.
For about 40 minutes, the massive amount of smoke from the fire affected the air quality of much of the city, especially old town.
The fire was fully contained by 8:30 p.m. Monday, and firefighters said they are working with CAL OES and the Solano County Environmental Health Department for the hazmat runoff from the fire. Railroad ties are soaked in an oil-based solution, creosote, and can be harmful to the environment if the runoff is released into the marshlands.
Officials said the fire was caused by Union Pacific Railroad subcontractors using torches to cut bolts off old railroad ties. While they tried to keep the ties wet, the fire sparked and quickly grew out of control.
No injuries were reported in the fire.
