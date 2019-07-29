ELK GROVE (CBS13) — A wanted man was arrested Saturday night after a call about reckless driving led police to discover he was driving a stolen car.
Elk Grove police say the reckless driving call came in from the area of Sheldon and Bradshaw Roads. The caller gave dispatch the license plate of the vehicle, which led them to discover the vehicle had been reported stolen.
After locating the vehicle, an Elk Grove police officer followed it until additional officers could arrive.
When they conducted a stop, the suspect reportedly sped off, leading officers on a pursuit that lasted for more than four miles until the stolen vehicle ran out of gas.
Police say the suspect, 32-year-old Jose Aguilar-Carrion of Rancho Cordova, refused to follow commands and resisted officers. With the help of a K-9, Aguilar-Carrion was detained.
Officers later learned he was on probation and had an active warrant out for his arrest. Aguilar-Carrion was treated at a hospital and taken to the main jail on charges of vehicle theft, possession of the stolen property, felony evading, resisting arrest, and his active warrant.
