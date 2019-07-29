



GILROY (CBS13/AP) – The gunman who opened fire at the Gilroy Garlic Festival on Sunday, killing three and injuring 15 others, has been identified as 19-year-old Santino William Legan, CBS News has learned.

Police say the suspect cut through a fence to gain access to a California festival before opening fire with a rifle and killing three people.

Police Chief Scot Smithee says attendees at Sunday’s garlic festival had to go through security checkpoints with metal detectors.

Smithee says police are looking for a possible second suspect, who may have accompanied the gunman. He says a search is underway to find that person. He says investigators believe the gunman used “some sort of tool” to cut through a fence and gain access to the secure festival area.

The band TinMan was starting an encore when the shooting started. Singer Jack van Breen said he saw a man wearing a green shirt and grayish handkerchief around his neck fire into the food area with what looked like an assault rifle. He and other members of the band dove under the stage.

Van Breen, from nearby Santa Clara, said he heard someone shout: “Why are you doing this?” and the reply: “Because I’m really angry.”

The shooting occurred during the annual three-day celebration featuring food, cooking competitions and music that attracts more than 100,000 people.

In a tweet, California Gov. Gavin Newsom called the bloodshed “nothing short of horrific” and expressed appreciation for the police response. President Donald Trump tweeted before authorities confirmed the gunman was dead and urged people to “be careful and safe!”

