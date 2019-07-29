SAN DIEGO (CBS13) — A 29-year-old firefighter has died after having a medical emergency while training with his engine crew Sunday.
According to Governor Gavin Newsom’s office, Yaroslav Katkov of Escondido was transported to the Temecula Valley Hospital after having a medical emergency Sunday. He passed away Monday.
Katkov started working with Cal Fire in August of last year as a seasonal firefighter.
Newsom issued a statement regarding Katkov’s death Monday.
“On behalf of all Californians, Jennifer and I extend our sincere condolences to CAL FIRE Firefighter Yaroslav Katkov’s family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time. It’s the work of brave firefighters like Yaroslav that keep our communities safe, and we are deeply grateful for his service.”
In honor of Firefighter Katkov, Capitol flags will be flown at half-staff.
