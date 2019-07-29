Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) – Authorities are asking for help in finding a woman suspected of elder abuse, identity theft and fraud.
The Stockton Police Department says 49-year-old Christina Duran has multiple warrants out for her arrest.
Duran has ties to both San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties, detectives say. She’s described as being 5’6”, 170 pounds with brunette hair and a sleeve tattoo on her left arm.
Anyone who sees Duran or knows where she might be is asked to contact Stockton Crime Stoppers by texting a tip to 274637. Tipsters may be eligible for a reward of up to $10,000.
You must log in to post a comment.