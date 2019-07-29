ELK GROVE (CBS13) — A suspected serial restaurant burglar was arrested after a break-in at an Elk Grove restaurant on July 20.
Elk Grove police say a restaurant on the 2700 block of Elk Grove Boulevard had a window broken out and money taken from the register. Fortunately, the owner’s surveillance system caught the suspect’s face on camera.
Detectives identified 48-year-old Andy Hon Vo Chong of Sacramento as the suspect. They said between 2015 and 2016, Chong was the suspect in several restaurant burglaries in Elk Grove and surrounding areas.
He was arrested and sentenced in 2016. Chong was released after serving his sentence.
Chong was arrested on July 25 at a motel in Sacramento. He was charged with burglary.
Detectives are looking at Chong as a person of interest in three similar burglaries in Elk Grove.
