TRACY (CBS13) – Authorities are asking for help in finding the men who stole thousands of dollars worth of fragrances from the Tracy Ulta Beauty store.
The incident happened back on Thursday.
Tracy police say the two men went into the Ulta store on Naglee Road, then walked out with a stash high-end fragrances. In total, police say more than $2,000 worth of products were stolen.
Surveillance photos captured the suspects on tape.
Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to contact Tracy Crime Stoppers at (209) 831-4847.
