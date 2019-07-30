Comments
ARDEN ARCADE (CBS13) – Authorities have identified the woman who was found dead after a fire at an Arden Arcade townhome early Monday morning.
The fire happened at the Woodside East condominiums just before 6 a.m.
Firefighters say two units were affected by the fire. An unresponsive woman was found inside one of the units. She was later pronounced dead.
The woman has been identified as 70-year-old Pamela Sheehy.
Exactly what caused the fire is still under investigation.
