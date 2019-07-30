Comments
ARDEN ARCADE (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating a deadly crash in the Arden Arcade area late Tuesday morning.
The scene is along Whitney Avenue, west of Becerra Way.
According to California Highway Patrol, the crash happened just after 9 a.m. Officers say a car hit a parked car, causing the car to flip over.
An elderly woman was driving the car. She was not restrained, officers say, and was partially ejected from the car in the crash. She was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP says.
Whitney Avenue will be closed through most of the rest of the morning.
You must log in to post a comment.