DAVIS (CBS13) – Firefighters say 20 people have been displaced after a fire at a Davis apartment complex early Tuesday morning.
The scene was along the 600 block of Alvarado Avenue.
According to the Davis Fire Department, firefighters responded just before 3:30 a.m. and found flames coming from an attic. The flames were quickly knocked down, but not before six apartments were damaged.
View this post on Instagram
This morning at 0328, the @cityofdavisfire responded a First Alarm assignment to a reported structure fire along the 600 block of Alverado. Crews arrived to find fire in the attic and knocked the fire down quickly, but had extensive overhaul and salvage. 6 apartments were affected, displacing 20 people. Arrangements have been made through Red Cross and the complex managers for the displaced people. The First Alarm Units were able to handle the incident. There were no injuries and the cause is under investigation. #davisfire #davisfirefighters #structurefire #firefighting #firstalarm
No injuries were reported, but Davis Fire says a total of 20 people have been forced out of their apartments.
The Red Cross and apartment managers are making arrangements for the displaced residents.
Exactly what caused the fire is still under investigation.
