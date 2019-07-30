  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Davis News

DAVIS (CBS13) – Firefighters say 20 people have been displaced after a fire at a Davis apartment complex early Tuesday morning.

The scene was along the 600 block of Alvarado Avenue.

According to the Davis Fire Department, firefighters responded just before 3:30 a.m. and found flames coming from an attic. The flames were quickly knocked down, but not before six apartments were damaged.

No injuries were reported, but Davis Fire says a total of 20 people have been forced out of their apartments.

The Red Cross and apartment managers are making arrangements for the displaced residents.

Exactly what caused the fire is still under investigation.

Comments