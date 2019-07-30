FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — Fairfield police are investigating the death of a newborn that was found abandoned with its twin in the 300 block of Pittman Road.

Police say one of the infants has died. The second infant was transported to an area hospital.

Officers say they responded to the business on the 300 block of Pittman to check on the welfare of a woman around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Fairfield Police Lt. Jausiah Jacobsen said responding officers located two infants, not the mother when they arrived on the scene. The infants were on the ground behind the business.

Lt. Jacobsen said both infants appeared to be in distress. Officers started life-saving efforts on one of the babies, and firefighters took over when they arrived on the scene. That child was then transported to an area hospital.

The twin was already dead when officers arrived, according to police.

Jacobsen said officers heard reports that the woman was nearby the scene and located a woman who appeared to have recently given birth. The woman was transported to an area hospital and is being treated.

Police are investigating the situation and units are still on the scene.

The identity of the woman has not been released yet.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.