SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Police released surveillance footage of the Golden 1 Center security officers tackling a trespassing suspect at the beginning of July.

READ MORE: Update: Police Say Man Died Days After Trespassing At Golden 1 Center

Authorities say Mario Matthews, 39, wandered onto the basketball court and started pacing erratically. After he was detained by the officers, police say he had a medical emergency.

Officials say Matthews died a couple of days after the incident while receiving medical treatment at a hospital.

Click here to watch other videos from the incident. Police released 23 total videos from body cameras and surveillance cameras.

