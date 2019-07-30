  • CBS13On Air

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Police are asking for help in finding a person believed to be linked to a credit card theft case in Roseville.

Surveillance photos of the person were released by the Roseville Police Department on Monday.

Officers want to question him in connection to a recent incident where a Roseville woman had her credit cards stolen out of her purse when she left it unattended at her home. Someone then started using the credit cards at local department stores and gas stations.

The man wanted for questioning was driving a black Honda Honda Crosstour.

Anyone who recognizes the person is asked to contact the Roseville Police Department.

