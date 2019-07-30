Looking for something to do this week? From a financing seminar to a tiki event, here’s a roundup of options to help you get social around town.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Report Back Session from the Poor People’s Campaign
From the event description:
Join the Sacramento Poor People’s Campaign as it hosts a Report Back Session with highlights of the three-day Poor People’s Moral Action Congress — Attended by presidential candidates, issues such as systemic racism and economic inequality were among several topics discussed.
When: Tuesday, July 30, 6-8:30 p.m.
Where: Fruit Ridge Community Collaborative (Black Parallel School Board Office ), 4625 44th St. (Room 5)
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
West Broadway Specific Plan Community Workshop
From the event description:
Join the second and final West Broadway Specific Plan community workshop this Wednesday. The plan includes policies and programs that will revitalize the neighborhood.
When: Wednesday, July 31, 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Where: Health Professions High School, 451 McClatchy Way
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Finding Solutions in Education Financing
From the event description:
Join trustees Karina Talamantes and Lisa Murawski for a discussion on the challenges and opportunities in education financing over a cold beer.
When: Wednesday, July 31, 7-8:30 p.m.
Where: New Helvetia Brewing Company, 1730 Broadway
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
HOOK-I-LAU
From the event description:
This kick-off summer event features cool tiki drinks and a delicious menu prepared by our Executive Chef Anthony Scuderi. Food will be served family buffet style. Menu includes Kahlua pork, grilled pineapple and pepper skewers with a Fresno chili glaze, fried rice with housemade spam and rock shrimp and more.
When: Thursday, Aug. 1, 6-8:30 p.m.
Where: Hook and Ladder Manufacturing Company, 1630 S St.
Admission: $50
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
You must log in to post a comment.