SONORA (CBS13) – Deputies have arrested a man who allegedly got into a Sonora business and stole several items – including a side-by-side off-road vehicle.
The incident happened Monday morning. The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office says two men were caught on camera cutting into a chain-link fence and breaking into several vehicles at the Microtronics Way business.
The suspects also stole a side-by-side off-road vehicle that was in a side parking area of the business.
A little while after the burglary was reported, deputies responded to Hog Mountain Road in Jamestown to investigate a report of a suspicious person.
Deputies soon spotted the stolen side-by-side in a driveway. Alex Kirkbride, 25, was with the stolen vehicle – and was even wearing clothes that were stolen from business hit earlier.
Kirkbride was arrested and is now facing charges of burglary, vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle and committing a felony while out on bail.
