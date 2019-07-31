



LODI (CBS13) — Tuesday was an emotional day for the family of Hamid Hayat, the Lodi man accused of terrorism who had his conviction overturned after more than a decade in prison.

A federal judge filed court papers declaring Hayat’s prison sentence is now vacated over “deficient representation.”

The documents read: “…[Hayat’s attorney] Wazhma Mojaddidi failed to adequately investigate certain defenses on Hayat’s behalf and to effectively represent him on certain issues during trial.”

Hayat’s attorney had never represented a client in a criminal case, and she did not seek alibi witnesses, who have since come forward with statements a judge has ruled as facts.

The Hayat family spoke out Wednesday, proclaiming his innocence and urging his release.

Hamid Hayat was accused of attending a terrorist training camp in Pakistan and plotting an attack in the U.S. In 2006, he was convicted of terrorism.

His sister said Wednesday that nobody can pay back the time he has already spent behind bars.

“I want to tell the government ‘Please end this now and release my brother from federal prison from Phoenix, Arizona today. Everything has ended please give us our brother back,'” Raheela Hayat said at a press conference.

The U.S. Attorney’s office said it respects the judge’s decision in the case.