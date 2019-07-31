SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department is investigating reports of a gunman opening fire in the area of Madison Avenue and College Oak Drive Wednesday afternoon.
Officials say no injuries have been reported and the suspect has not been detained.
The Sheriff’s Department said the suspect was reportedly fired off rounds in the open around 2:45 p.m. An hour later, deputies began to pull back their perimeter search after fielding conflicting reports of where the suspect went. A law enforcement chopper was also in the sky looking for the suspect.
Investigators found several shell casings from a 40 caliber gun in the Jack in the Box parking lot on Madison Avenue.
A witness at the scene said an argument took place between a 20-year-old and his girlfriend had taken place in the parking lot.
The suspect reportedly pointed a firearm at his victim and fired several rounds. One of the shots hit a parked car in the lot, shattering the rear window.
Officials at the scene said it was fortunate that the suspect was a poor shot and did injure anyone in the area.
The investigation into this shooting is still active.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
