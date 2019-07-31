  • CBS13On Air

RUO LINDA (CBS13) — Sacramento Metro firefighters battled a fire in a vacant house on O Street in Rio Linda.

Officials warned that traffic in the area will be impacted in the area of Dry Creek Road and O Street as firefighters worked to get water supply.

Firefighters said this was a defensive fire, that will be fought from the outside due to the structural stability and partial roof collapse.

A spokesperson for Metro Fire said the blaze was knocked down just before 4:10 p.m.

Avoid the area if possible.

