Comments
RUO LINDA (CBS13) — Sacramento Metro firefighters battled a fire in a vacant house on O Street in Rio Linda.
Officials warned that traffic in the area will be impacted in the area of Dry Creek Road and O Street as firefighters worked to get water supply.
Firefighters said this was a defensive fire, that will be fought from the outside due to the structural stability and partial roof collapse.
A spokesperson for Metro Fire said the blaze was knocked down just before 4:10 p.m.
Avoid the area if possible.
You must log in to post a comment.