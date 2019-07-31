FOLSOM (CBS13) — Folsom police say three people were arrested Tuesday night after a marijuana deal turned into a robbery.
Officers said they found a group of men fighting at the intersection of Oxburough Drive and Whiting Way around 10:30 p.m.
Through their investigation, police discovered that a group of teenage males had arranged to buy marijuana from an 18-year-old man in Folsom.
Instead of buying the weed, officers said the group struck and kicked the victim repeatedly before taking the marijuana. They said the victim was trying to recover the marijuana when police arrived.
The victim was transported to the hospital and treated for moderate injuries. Police said one of the suspects was also treated for an ankle injury.
Officers reportedly recovered suspected marijuana, hash oil and counterfeit money from the suspects. Two of the suspects, Andrew Argi Sanders, 18, of Folsom, and Gabriel L Katz, 18, also of Folsom, were booked into the Sacramento County jail on charges of robbery, battery with injury, and conspiracy to commit a crime.
Police said 18-year-old Robert Anthony Perez Jr of Mather was released for medical treatment but will be referred to the DA for the same charges.
A 16-year-old with the group was booked into Juvenile Hall on the same charges, and a 15-year-old was cited for the charges and released to a parent.
Police said the case will be reviewed and additional charges may be sought, including possession of marijuana for sale by the victim.
