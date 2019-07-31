Comments
ROCKLIN (CBS13) — Police are looking for a person of interest in a burglary and sexual assault.
Investigators say the man broke into a woman’s house early Wednesday morning and sexually assaulted her. The crime happened in the area of Tammarack and Sierra Meadows.
Police say the suspect left the scene before officers arrived.
Police released a photo of a person of interest who was seen in the area during the time of the reported crime.
If you have any information on the identification of this individual or have additional information related to this incident please contact us at (916) 625-5400.
You must log in to post a comment.