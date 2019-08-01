Comments
WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Mexican professional soccer teams Chivas de Guadalajara and Club Morelia will be playing a friendly at Raley Field come October.
Both teams play in the First Division on the Liga MX.
Popularly known as Chivas, Club Deportivo Guadalajara is one of the premiere Mexican professional soccer teams. They hold 12 First Division titles and are arguably the most popular team in the country.
Monarcas Morelia are also First Division title holders, but have faced the danger of being relegated in the years since.
The Raley Field friendly between Chivas and Morelia is scheduled for Oct. 9.
Tickets go on sale Friday and start at $40 for general admission.
You must log in to post a comment.