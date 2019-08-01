Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Live music, interactive experiences, tenant specials and more will be a part of the first-ever DOCO Block Party, which takes place September 8.
This free event, which will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., is open to all ages and was designed to invite the community to explore the plaza and all of its accompanying restaurants, shops and offices, according to Downtown Commons. Nearly all of DOCO’s tenants will set up outside activations, offer special samplings and tastings, and provide giveaway opportunities.
- Andy’s Candy Apothecary – free candy sampling and delicious discounts on popular items
- Burger Lounge – free hand-spun milkshake samples featuring organic strawberry, chocolate, and vanilla milkshakes
- Echo & Rig – scrumptious food sampling outside the restaurant
- Fizz Champagne & Bubbles Bar – specially curated flights (for those 21 years old and over)
- Flatstick Pub (opening soon near DOCO) – free golf on mobile golf holes set up in front of the space along with a hole-in-one contest to win prizes and coconut water for purchase
- Getta Clue Store – video games available, photo booth as well as 10 percent off all purchases made during the event
- Golden 1 Center/Sacramento Kings – Sports Court
- The Lash Lounge – a display unit, spin wheel, raffle, promotional swag items and a selfie station outside the shop
- The Look – 10 percent discount on all services plus free henna flower with any service of $25 or more
- Macy’s – special discounts and entertainment (cosmetic and fragrance event) inside the store as well as a Backstage retail pop-up outside on the plaza’s second level
- The Pizza Press – food and beer tastings (for those 21 years old and over)
- Popbar – shake and lemonade sampling outside the shop as well as a 10 percent discount with a raffle per purchase
- Pressed Juicery – free juice sampling and bounce-back coupons
- Punch Bowl Social – family-friendly games such as foosball and more outside near the stairwell
- RareTea – discounts, special menu item and sampling outside the shop
- Revival at The Sawyer – menu samplings and tastings on the Magnolia Terrace
- Rock Shop – prize drawings, 15 percent off shopping passes valid 9/8 only, and the first 100 guests who purchase merchandise and sign up for the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento loyalty cards will receive a free t-shirt
- Sauced BBQ & Spirits – special “bundle” package that includes pork sliders, a Bulleit cocktail with Bulleit swag (while it lasts) and complimentary ax throws, a new offering coming soon to the restaurant for guests ages 16 and over with a valid ID and after a safety instruction session. (Closed-toed shoes required. NO exceptions.)
