EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – Deputies went out of their way to help try and get a girl to overcome her fear of law enforcement officers.
According to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, the girl suffered a tragic loss a few years ago. Deputies wouldn’t go into more detail about what happened, but it made the girl tell her mom she was afraid of officers.
The mom then reached out to department – and deputies took it upon themselves as an opportunity to bond with the girl.
Deputies soon met and talked with the girl, giving her a handcrafted bear made from old uniforms donated by deputies and law enforcement officers.
A new friend was made that day, deputies say, and “Deputy the Bear” has a new home.
