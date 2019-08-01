  • CBS13On Air

MODESTO (CBS13) — One of Modesto’s largest employers and the world’s biggest winery is condemning a proposed “straight pride event” planned in the city.

E. & J. Gallo Wineries says the company agrees with the first amendment’s freedom of speech but does not support groups that advocate for divisiveness or express hatred.

The so-called “straight pride march” is planned for August 24th in Graceada Park.

READ MORE: LGBTQ Center To Offer Safe Space During Modesto ‘Straight Pride Parade’

The City of Modesto said it’s reviewing a permit application from the event’s organizer, the National Straight Pride Coalition.

The man behind the event is Don Grundmann of the National Straight Pride Coalition. He says the parade is his group’s cultural answer to their opponents. When asked what that means Grundmann responded, “anyone that supports the LGBTQ lifestyle.”

