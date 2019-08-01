Comments
NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) — Deputies are investigating a shooting that injured two people at a business Thursday afternoon.
Responding deputies found a male and female shot inside the business. The condition of the pair is not known at this time.
The Sacramento County Sheriff’s office said deputies responded to the business on the 5300 block Auburn Boulevard just after 4 p.m.
Deputies do not believe a suspect is at large.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
