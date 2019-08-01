NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s homicide team is investigating a shooting killed a man and injured a woman behind a strip mall.
Responding deputies found a male and female shot behind the businesses around 4 p.m. Thursday. Deputies said the man was declared deceased at the scene. The female victim was transported to an area hospital and is in critical condition.
The Sacramento County Sheriff’s office said deputies responded to the business on the 5300 block Auburn Boulevard after witness reportedly called officials after hearing the shots from inside the strip mall.
Deputies do not believe a suspect is at large and said they found a weapon at the scene.
The Sheriff’s Department said this shooting is not connected to the shooting blocks away at Madison and College Oak Drive Wednesday.
