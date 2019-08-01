NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) – Gov. Gavin Newsom and former governor Arnold Schwarzenegger will be visiting McClellan Airport on Thursday.
The pair will take a look at new equipment and technology that will help Cal Fire in their response to wildfires and other fire emergencies.
Gov. Newsom’s 2019-20 state budget invests nearly $1 billion in emergency preparedness, response and recovery to ensure California communities can prepare for disasters – including funding for C-130 air tankers and 21st century firefighting helicopters.
California will also have nearly 400 seasonal firefighters for this year’s fire season.
“It’s a $26.5 million commitment, but it’s necessary as we’re getting closer to peak fire season,” Gov. Newsom said.
In addition to the added seasonal firefighters, the governor added 13 new fire engines through this fiscal year.
