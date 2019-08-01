NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) – Gov. Gavin Newsom and former governor Arnold Schwarzenegger are visiting McClellan Airport on Thursday.
The pair are taking a look at new equipment and technology that will help Cal Fire in their response to wildfires and other fire emergencies.
Gov. Newsom’s 2019-20 state budget invests nearly $1 billion in emergency preparedness, response and recovery to ensure California communities can prepare for disasters – including funding for C-130 air tankers and 21st century firefighting helicopters.
.@GavinNewsom and @Schwarzenegger arrive at the Base about to tour one of the federally funded airplanes here used to fight wildfires @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/lxyB4igIRH
— Marissa Perlman (@MPerlmanNews) August 1, 2019
California will also have nearly 400 seasonal firefighters for this year’s fire season.
“It’s a $26.5 million commitment, but it’s necessary as we’re getting closer to peak fire season,” Gov. Newsom said on Wednesday.
In addition to the added seasonal firefighters, the governor added 13 new fire engines through this fiscal year.
You must log in to post a comment.