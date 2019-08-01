  • CBS13On Air

NORTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Police in Sacramento have set up an active perimeter in the Arcade Boulevard and Altos Avenue area to search for a suspect.

The police department said around 6 p.m. Thursday, an officer attempted to pull over a vehicle for a traffic violation. The suspect reportedly failed to pull over, starting a short pursuit.

Officers say the suspect ditched their vehicle and ran off on foot.

Police are now searching for the suspect in the area of Arcade Boulevard and Altos Avenue.

This is a developing story. 

