SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – One person is dead after a crash on Interstate 5 in Sacramento late Thursday morning.
The incident happened a little after 11 a.m. on the northbound side of I-5, just south of the Interstate 80 connector.
According to California Highway Patrol, a Ford Mustang was heading on the freeway at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control and crashed off the freeway and into a tree.
The driver, who was the only person in the Mustang, was killed in the crash.
CHP is still investigating the crash.
