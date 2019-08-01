Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento Kings will be starting the preseason on the other side of the world.
The team announced their 2019-20 preseason schedule on Thursday.
A pair of games are slated to take place at the NCSI Dome in Mumbai, India on Oct. 4 and 5. The Kings will be taking on the Indiana Pacers for those games, which will tip-off at 6:30 a.m.
The Kings then come home for an exhibition match against the Phoenix Suns at the Golden 1 Center on Oct. 10.
To close out the preseason, the Kings will be taking on Australia’s National Basketball League team Melbourne United on Oct. 16 at the Golden 1 Center.
The Kings have not yet released their regular season schedule for the upcoming campaign.
