Comments
STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) – A man has died after an early morning crash east of Turlock.
The crash happened just before 6 a.m. near W. Linwood Avenue and N Vincent Road.
California Highway Patrol’s Merced division says a 62-year-old man in a 1987 Toyota MR2 was slowing down to turn onto Linwood when he was rear-ended by another driver in a 2014 Lexus sedan. The 62-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers say Lexus driver, identified as 20-year-old Delhi resident Efren Ceballos Gonzalez, was going about 70-100 mph in a 55 mph zone.
Gonzalez was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.
Authorities have not released the Toyota driver’s name, but he is said to be a Winton resident.
You must log in to post a comment.