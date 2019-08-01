  • CBS13On Air

STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) – A man has died after an early morning crash east of Turlock.

The crash happened just before 6 a.m. near W. Linwood Avenue and N Vincent Road.

California Highway Patrol’s Merced division says a 62-year-old man in a 1987 Toyota MR2 was slowing down to turn onto Linwood when he was rear-ended by another driver in a 2014 Lexus sedan. The 62-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers say Lexus driver, identified as 20-year-old Delhi resident Efren Ceballos Gonzalez, was going about 70-100 mph in a 55 mph zone.

Gonzalez was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

Authorities have not released the Toyota driver’s name, but he is said to be a Winton resident.

