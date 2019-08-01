SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The family of fallen officer Tara O’Sullivan was hosted at a San Francisco 49er practice Thursday.
Had the honor of meeting the family of officer Tara O’Sullivan who lost her life protecting and serving my community of Sacramento. My thoughts and prayers will continue to be with the O’Sullivan’s. Hope that today was small bright spot in such a rough time. pic.twitter.com/RkbCiNT8j6
— Arik Armstead (@arikarmstead) August 1, 2019
O’Sullivan’s mother Kelley, father Dennis, and sister Krista were greeted by coaches and players, including Sacramento-native and 49er defensive end Arik Armstead, who offered condolences to the family.
O’Sullivan was shot and killed on June 19 when suspected shooter Adel Ramos opened fire in what police are calling a police ambush.
A flag honoring first responders was signed by the entire team and given to the family.
