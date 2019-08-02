Comments
LODI (CBS13) – Two people were killed when the 1970 Chevy Nova they were in crashed off Highway 99 near Lodi Friday morning.
The incident happened around 7:20 a.m. on the southbound side of the freeway, south of Kettleman Lane. California Highway Patrol’s Stockton division says a 74-year-old woman was driving when, for an unknown reason, the car drifted off the west side of the road.
The car then hit a light pole, continued on, then crashed into a tree.
Both the woman and a 63-year-old man who was in the passenger seat were killed. Their names have not been released at this point.
CHP is still investigating the crash. Drugs or alcohol don’t look to be factors in the crash.
