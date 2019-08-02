Comments
OLIVEHURST (CBS13) – An overturned big rig is blocking southbound Highway 70 in Yuba County Friday morning.
The scene is just south of Olivehurst.
Southbound Hwy 70 – Yuba County at McGowen CHP is rerouting traffic due to an overturned big rig hauling sand. All First responders on scene. pic.twitter.com/NQxmAKD0FN
— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) August 2, 2019
The big rig, which was hauling sand, overturned a little after 5:30 a.m. It’s unclear why the big rig crashed.
Sand has been spilled all over the roadway, so expect and extensive clean-up operation.
California Highway Patrol is rerouting traffic in the area due to the crash. Drivers should avoid the area if at all possible.
