OLIVEHURST (CBS13) – An overturned big rig is blocking southbound Highway 70 in Yuba County Friday morning.

The scene is just south of Olivehurst.

The big rig, which was hauling sand, overturned a little after 5:30 a.m. It’s unclear why the big rig crashed.

Sand has been spilled all over the roadway, so expect and extensive clean-up operation.

California Highway Patrol is rerouting traffic in the area due to the crash. Drivers should avoid the area if at all possible.

