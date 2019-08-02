Comments
FOLSOM (CBS13) — Firefighters have contained an approximately 51-acre grass fire south of Highway 50 near Prairie City and White Rock Road Friday afternoon.
Sacramento Metro Fire said the fire started at the scene of a vehicle rollover.
Swipe through below.
It is unknown if there are any injuries in the incident. Crews will remain on the scene.
Firefighters battled the fire from the ground and from the air. Multiple agencies responded, including Folsom Fire, Cal Fire, and Metro Fire.
Crews also contained an approximately 10-acre fire located on White Rock Road and Grant Line Road Friday.
White Rock Road is estimated to be open sometime between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m, according to CHP East Sac.
You must log in to post a comment.