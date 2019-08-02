  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Highway 16, sacramento county

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – At least one person has died after a head-on crash on Highway 16 east of Sacramento Friday morning.

The scene is on Jackson Road, just east of Florin Perkins Road.

According to California Highway Patrol, two vehicles were involved in a crash a little after 6 a.m. One person was killed in the crash, CHP says.

Officers say one vehicle crossed over into the opposite direction of traffic and crashed into the other car.

Expect major delays in the area. Two-way traffic control is in effect in the area.

Comments