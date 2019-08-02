SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – At least one person has died after a head-on crash on Highway 16 east of Sacramento Friday morning.
The scene is on Jackson Road, just east of Florin Perkins Road.
.@CBSSacramento two cars involved in head on accident killing one driver. Traffic along 86 hundred block of Jackson Road moving slowly. Other driver taken to hospital with injuries. pic.twitter.com/w3W4tdf4CG
— Dan Mitchinson (@dmitchinson) August 2, 2019
According to California Highway Patrol, two vehicles were involved in a crash a little after 6 a.m. One person was killed in the crash, CHP says.
Officers say one vehicle crossed over into the opposite direction of traffic and crashed into the other car.
Expect major delays in the area. Two-way traffic control is in effect in the area.
