TURLOCK (CBS13) — A 64-year-old man drowned in Turlock Lake while swimming to his children Friday morning, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies say the man went out to the lake with his family and was swimming to his two preteen-aged children, who were wearing inflatables, when it became windy and the children began to drift farther into the lake.
Officials say the man was not wearing a life vest and went under the water as he attempted to get his kids. At that point, the sheriff’s department said a passerby on a boat noticed the man go under and was able to bring him to shore. On the shore, the passerby began CPR until medics arrived and transported him to an area hospital where he died.
The Good Samaritan was able to get the man’s children, who officials say are preteen age, to safety as well, after taking their father to shore.
The man’s identity has not yet been released.
You must log in to post a comment.