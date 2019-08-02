Comments
SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A suspect is in custody after leading deputies on a pursuit through South Sacramento and crashing into a vehicle.
The Sacramento County Sheriff’s office said just before 5 p.m. Friday, gang unit deputies initiated a pursuit at 44th and 20th Avenue.
The suspect, a male adult on a motorcycle, led officers through South Sacramento until he clipped a vehicle at 39th Avenue and 41st Street and crashed.
There, deputies detained the suspect and transported him to a local trauma center with serious injuries.
Deputies also said the driver of the vehicle that was crashed into sustained minor injuries in the crash.
Sacramento firefighters were responding to the scene.
It is unclear at this time why deputies initiated the pursuit.
