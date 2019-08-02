



MARYSVILLE (CBS13) — Marysville is struggling to control its stray cat population. The number of cats is growing by the hundreds and now a specialized team of experts is working to tackle the issue.

“They’re all over the streets they’re everywhere,” said a Marysville mom.

“They come out of the woodworks,” said homeowner Brian.

But this performance of cats — was far from any Broadway stage. Instead, they’re on porches, driveways, lawns and even seen crossing the street.

“We’re gonna get some cats tonight,” said Joy Smith

Smith is with the non-profit Field-Haven Feline Center out of Lincoln. It was cat catch fever—in action Thursday night.

The group of women proudly call themselves the crazy cat ladies.

“It’s unsightly having kittens and cats running around that are sick and don’t look well. Then people want to feed them, and they don’t know how to feed properly, so it attracts wildlife,” said Smith.

Smith said there are about 1,200-1,700 stray and feral cats, out reproducing in Marysville alone.

“There really are that many that are here, so we’ve got a big job ahead of us,” said Smith.

And so, they were off with traps in hand, trying hard not to let that stray — getaway.

“I’m gonna do chicken, Rotisserie chicken. There’s no other food out, so this will be very tempting to them,” said Smith as she put down traps along with a group of about 10 volunteers.

It’s called TNR: the trap, neuter and return method. The women set food inside cages and once the cat steps on a trigger to get the food, they’re in. Once the cats are trapped, the group fixes them, sterilizes and vaccinates them, making a big dent in the problem.

“They become very subdued and quiet, and the numbers start to go down,” said Smith.

It may not be the purrrfect solution, but the goal was to trap 35 cats by the end of the night.

On Friday morning at 7:00 a.m. they will be preparing the kitties for spay/neuter and the spay/neuter bus will arrive at about 8:00 a.m.

If this trapping event goes well, the group of cat loving-ladies will continue the effort.