



— A Roseville woman is facing attempted murder charges after police say she accidentally stabbed herself while fighting with her soon-to-be ex-husband and his sister outside a bank Tuesday.

We’re learning the couple was finalizing the financial details of their marriage separation on Tuesday.

But moments after they left, is when things took a violent turn.

Jen Tyler was on the third floor of the building when her boss first told her about the situation. He said, “I just want to let you know there’s been a stabbing, it’s considered a domestic disturbance.”

She heard the sirens and saw police outside.

Tyler said, “At that door, there were probably like five or six police officers, so it was kind of strange. I didn’t realize why there were so many in one spot.”

A photo from Roseville police shows the suspect, 32-year-old Ziaoxin Wu, lunging at her soon-to-be ex-husband and his sister outside the building.

Police say she pulled a massive kitchen knife out of her purse and pointed it towards her sister-in-law. That’s when Wu’s husband intervened.

“In the process of the husband subduing his wife is when it appears she stabbed herself,” said Rob Baquerra with Roseville Police.

He says that’s when the suspect also became the victim. Wu accidentally stabbed her self in the stomach.

The Roseville Police investigation found it was the divorce discussion that motivated the attack.

“We believe it has something to do with some differing agreements with the settlement from their separation,” Baquerra said.

Meanwhile, Tyler wants the building owners to be aware of the situation and improve security.

“I think that needs to be a wake-up call and I think there needs to be cameras and I think they have to have better security because there was none before apparently,” Tyler said.

Since this happened, we’re told security guards have been monitoring the building.

Wu is charged with attempted murder. She is recovering in the hospital from her stab wounds and then will be booked in the Placer County Jail.