



CLAYTON (CBSSF) — More than 300 firefighters on Saturday are working to contain the three largest blazes in the Marsh Complex Fire in Contra Costa County.

The fire, at Marsh Creek and Morgan Territory roads west of Brentwood, has burned 655 acres and was 50 percent contained as of 2 p.m., according to CalFire.

No injuries have been reported and no structures are threatened, CalFire officials said.

A shelter in place was issued earlier in the day near Clayton and residents there were advised to stay inside and close doors and windows.

Due to smoke from the blazes, air district officials on Saturday morning issued an air quality advisory for the Bay Area through Sunday.

In addition to hundreds of firefighters from area agencies, aircraft were being used to dump water on the fires, CalFire said.

Crews first responded shortly after 3 a.m. to a fire near Marsh Creek Road and Bragdon Way in Clayton.

Cal Fire officials believe six to seven vegetation fires occurred in the area overnight, and the cause of the blazes is under investigation.

Authorities have closed Marsh Creek Road between Brentwood and Clayton.

