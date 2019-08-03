EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – Deputies are searching for a woman who is currently wanted for identity theft, possession of stolen property, and conspiracy to commit a crime.
The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect as Amy Danielle Marrs, also known as Amy Danielle Combs. Marrs is believed to be in the Cameron Park area and is said to have ties to Pollock Pines.
Deputies say the suspect has two distinct bird tattoos near her left and right shoulders, in addition to two butterfly tattoos, one on her wrist and one on the back of her neck. Officials say Marrs drives a four-door tan or yellow sedan and may be in the company of a white adult male with red or brown hair.
Sheriffs ask that if you have any information to please call 530-621-6600.
