ARDEN ARCADE (CBS13) – The victim in a deadly crash on July 30 has been identified as 83-year-old Patricia Burd, according to a coroners report.
The scene of the crash was along Whitney Avenue, west of Becerra Way. According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash happened just after 9 a.m. Officers said Burd hit a parked car, causing the car to flip over.
The victim was reportedly not restrained, officers say, and was partially ejected from the car in the crash.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
