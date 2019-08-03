  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMMillion Dollar Mile
    9:00 PM48 Hours
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    11:30 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Assault, Roseville News

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Police are searching for a shoplifter in relation to an assault that happened July 31 at the Roseville Galleria.

According to Roseville PD, the suspect assaulted a Footlocker employee who attempted to stop them from shoplifting.

In total, officials have reported that five black male adults forcefully stole shoes from the store. No arrests have been made, but police say they are working with other agencies to see if these suspects are connected to similar crimes in the region.

Police say that the suspects face possible charges of robbery, assault, and battery.

More details to follow.

Comments