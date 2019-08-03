Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) – Stockton deputies shut down an illegal gambling shack Friday on Waterloo Road.
Over 15 computers and machines were seized, according to officials. The owner of the establishment was charged with a felony for running the illegal business and also faces misdemeanor charges for possession of illegal gambling devices and operating a business without a license. An employee was also arrested on a felony warrant.
The Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for any information on other potential illegal establishments.
