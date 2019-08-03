Comments
AMADOR COUNTY (CBS13) – Amador County Deputies are searching for two suspects in relation to a fraudulent credit card scam.
On July 11, an Amador County resident contacted the Sheriff’s Office to report that his personal information was used to open a fraudulent account, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The card was reportedly used as multiple local businesses.
The suspects, a white male adult, approximately 50 years old, and a white female adult, approximately 35, were captured on surveillance footage at one of the businesses leaving the scene in a late-2000 model, silver Mercedes-Benz.
